Sketch crew Aunty Donna's latest improv piece turned their set into a giant side-scrolling videogame and it's great

What happens when you put three very silly sketch comedians in a fantastical videogame environment reminiscent of the most frustrating, foolish, and hilarious 1990s point-and-click adventures? You get Aunty Donna's latest sketch, "IRL videogame," which in addition to using the PC Gamer preferred spelling of videogame is pretty funny stuff.

In it, comedians Mark Bonanno, Zachary Ruane, and Broden Kelly get dropped into a fantasy world by their producers and have to play along, including marching in place as the background scrolls past, through a series of increasingly strange and unhinged adventure encounters. Do they survive? What do they encounter besides a king that's kind of like a baby? I don't want to ruin it, but I can tell you there are way too many milkshakes for one man to handle.

The 30 minute version on YouTube is a cutdown of the full thing, which was made for subscribers of Aunty Donna's (free) Patreon which has over 20,000 subscribers which is honestly a lot of subscribers for a Patreon even if it's a free one. Anyway, subscribed or not, both versions are good and funny to me. They're properly the exact kind of reaction you'd wish you could give to the goofy NPCs that popular adventure series.

Sketch group Aunty Donna has been doing their thing in Australia, and also the internet, for a long time now. It's somewhere between surreal and absurd. They came to greater worldwide attention with Netflix series Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, which prominently features a mouthy dishwasher that gets its rightful comeuppance.

Anyway, shoutout to Zachary Ruane for just straight-up sitting down because he's tired. Man's gotta get his rest somehow.

You can go watch these men react in an absurd way to their absurd life for about 30 minutes on YouTube and the full 70-minute cut on the Aunty Donna patreon.