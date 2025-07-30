Tiny Glade has released its 'biggest update yet' which includes a stair tool, new paths and floor textures, and a secret feature involving sheep

Cozy castle doodler Tiny Glade has rolled out its most significant update yet, and there are a tonne of new features to make your building experience even better. As shared in an announcement posted to Steam, the update has been "cooking since March" and I'll be the first to tell you, it does not disappoint in any way, shape, or form.

Firstly, the long-awaited staircases have finally been rolled out. In May, it was shared that development of a stair tool was well underway but it was the "biggest and most complicated change" the game has seen so far. According to Pounce Light, five prototypes had been made before they settled on how to approach building these winding steps. Now though, you're free to set up your staircases wherever you fancy to create all sorts of walkways.

If you right-click a set of stairs already placed, you'll also be able to to customise everything from the colour to the railings. Depending on steepness, these steps can turn into platforms or ladders, and will automatically wrap themselves around buildings if placed flush against a wall. It's far more practical than the old way of placing platforms and paths to slowly build a staircase step by step, and I'm absolutely thrilled.

You can even delete staircase supports if it makes your build look better, or more magical thanks to a new animation. Instead of collapsing entirely or forcing you to keep structures on stilts, if your platforms and stairs aren't connected to the ground they will now become animated, showing rocks and particles floating around to make it look like the ground is levitating.

However, the most exciting part of stairs being added is a new, secret feature involving sheep and carts: the rollercoaster mode. If you place carts on staircases, you'll now be able to enter first person and literally ride your cart around any looping stairs surrounding your buildings. This feature was revealed via the Steam post, but hidden among spoiler text and an unlisted YouTube video linked to the announcement. If you have multiple carts placed, sheep will hop on for a ride too. And don't worry, you can still pet them while you travel around.

Aside from stairs, Tiny Glade has also received a lot of new textures, including three new cobblestone path designs and five new flooring patterns. You can also increase the intensity of plaster peeling off the exterior of buildings for a more rustic look too, and cycle through the clutter that pops up around your build to make it perfectly suit whatever structure you've got in mind. This does feature new clutter too, such as carved pumpkins from the Halloween update which you could only get with a specific glade before now.

It's no surprise that this update has been baking since March given just how much it's adding to the game. So, if you needed an excuse to spend even more time creating gorgeous Studio Ghibli-esque buildings, this is definitely a worthy reason to hop back in. Even if that reason is solely to create sheep rollercoasters, which is definitely what I'll be doing.