Peak's dillydally update has added new activities to the airport, giving your friends more reasons to put off actually climbing the damn mountain

I'll be honest, the amount of time I've spent waiting around in a game while various friends get themselves ready probably exceeds the time I actually spend playing the game. With something like Peak, where you need to all be present at the very start of the game, the chances of everyone being ready at the time we've agreed to is next to none.

So, having ways to pass the time while you wait for someone to make a cup of tea, eat their dinner, or return from the heavy fog they've somehow disappeared into in the time it took for them to reply to a message and join the game, is essential.

However, the opportunities to pass time in the airport before you set off on your climbing adventure in Peak are incredibly limited. Or at least they were until now. You have a climbing wall, and aside from running up and down the travelator, you're stuck for any activities really. Luckily, the "Dillydally mini-update" has rolled out, adding two new games to the airport to keep you entertained until it's time to head off.

You'll now be able to make use of a basketball court and chess board, which is bound to distract my friends even further before we actually get to climb any mountains. Although you probably won't be able to play a proper basketball game, the Steam announcement for the update suggests a game of "H-O-R-S-E and Knock-Out" before encouraging players to get creative.

As for the chess board, there's nothing to stop you from pulling illegal moves, but you'll still be able to get a good game in. Plus, pieces will lock into place when you've moved them so there's no need to worry about "a stray basketball ruining your 200 IQ setup".

A photobooth can also be used to take photos with your friends, which features prop versions of the items and tools you find along the way to pose with. This automatically takes a screenshot and saves it to your Steam screenshots folder, so you'll always have memories of the climb you never quite went on because you were too busy in the airport.

The Steam announcement also emphasises that the "dillydallying" expands past the airport too, and you can now use the Bing Bong plush found at the plane crash as a sort of Magic 8 Ball. He's now equipped with a voice box which responds to yes or no questions when you squeeze him, so if you've been wondering if you should sacrifice one of your friends off the side of the mountain, or into the kiln, you can now blame Bing Bong for telling you to do so.