The Competitive Eating badge in Peak is a relatively easy badge to tick off your list, as you don't need to venture to a specific biome to find one item to complete its challenge. With that said, much like a lot of the challenges in Peak, it is slightly luck-dependent as there's no guarantee the item you need will spawn.

It's much easier to tackle this badge when you're playing with multiple people, too, but only one of you will be able to earn the Competitive Eating badge at a time, which is worth keeping in mind. Here's what you need to do.

How to get the Competitive Eating badge in Peak

To unlock the Competitive Eating badge, you need to eat three hot dogs in five seconds or less. As always, it sounds a lot easier on paper than it actually is in practice, as hot dogs don't appear in luggage like the majority of other food items. Instead, there's only one place you can find them during your climb, and even then, you've got a 50/50 chance of one appearing.

Hot dogs will only spawn around the campfire in each biome, and even then, there's still a chance you may spawn a marshmallow instead. You'll also only get one item, be it a marshmallow or a hot dog, per player. So, it's a lot easier to complete this challenge if you're playing in a bigger group of three or four. Otherwise, you'll have to carry hot dogs between campfires to collect as many as you need before you can complete the challenge. Whereas if you play with three players, you might be able to tick it off your list straight away.

When you've collected three hot dogs, you need to eat them within five seconds. So as you can imagine, in pretty quick succession. It's best to have all three in your hotbar rather than stashed in a backpack to save time; otherwise, you'll risk having to do it all over again. When you've successfully consumed your hot dogs, unlocked the achievement, and ended your run to receive the badge, you'll unlock the Drinking Cap for all your hard work too.