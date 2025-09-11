Our most anticipated kei truck delivery game featuring depressed Animal Crossing-esque gig workers is launching on September 18

After playing the Easy Delivery Co. demo back in May, its lovable little kei truck had slalomed its way down an eerie, snowdrift-laden mountain road and skidded to a stop in my heart. I'm a simple man with a simple past as a simple delivery driver in a simply depressing town—when a game's able to capture the strange appeal of otherwise dire gig work, it earns a place on my wishlist. Particularly when it's got a lovely PS1 demake aesthetic and a good lo-fi soundtrack. Our Mollie Taylor was equally impressed by its cozily dour energy.

Now, I'm pleased to report that its tenure on my waitlist will be a short one, because Easy Delivery Co. is launching a week from today on September 18.

(Image credit: Oro Interactive)

"What started out as a little project on Itch has now become quite the adventure," developer Sam C said in a Steam news post announcing the release date. "The game features three different areas for you to explore and deliver items in, with various truck upgrades allowing you to reach new places. Meet the residents of these towns, talk to them (or try to), and learn more about the snowy regions you found yourself in."

Compared to the demo, it sounds like the full release of Easy Delivery Co. will have a bit more game going on. While I'm expecting to spend just as much time wondering whether the latent eeriness coloring some NPC interactions will ever go full Silent Hill—it's certainly foggy enough around town—Sam C has apparently spent the last few months adding truck upgrades, new consumables and equipment, and delivery regions throughout the mountains.

(Image credit: Oro Interactive)

Easy Delivery Co. also has fishing now. That means it's a full videogame.

The vibes on offer might not land as well for anyone without the same nostalgia for swerving down a wintery rural road with a truck full of merchandise. But if your idea of peace looks like pixelated snowfall, gray logistic solitude, and the occasional meditative rumble of a passing freight train, Easy Delivery Co. will bring you something close to bliss. Or a depressive episode. Kind of goes either way when you're a delivery guy.

Easy Delivery Co. launches on Steam on September 18.