I can already tell that this co-op firefighting game is going to lead to some hilarious highlight clips

Firefighting is cool, and dangerous, and there's lots of neat gear, plus you get to saw holes in houses, so it's obvious that there should be a Farming Simulator-esque game about everyday heroes doing their thing.

That's the pitch behind Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, a four player co-op sim where you'll run a fire department in the American Midwest in charge of stopping all manner of fires. It's primed to release this fall.

With a set of real vehicles tools to use, including real licensed fire trucks, the focus of Firefighting Simulator seems to be realism. That's good, and I approve—the developers tout realistic fire, heat, water, and smoke simulations using Unreal Engine 5's physics system... but I have a feeling that's not how it'll go once we all start playing it.

Pulling off a fire and rescue using real-life strategies to succeed will surely feel like you and your buddies are a well-drilled team, but I think we all know that watching your friend fumble the key to climb a ladder with some hapless survivor slung their shoulder, them come tumbling several stories to the ground, will be slapstick hilarious.

That aside, though, Firefighting Simulator: Ignite will have a featured career mode where you and your team regroup at the fire station as a hub to pick between eight characters, customize their outfits, choose equipment, and even learn new firefighting techniques like ventilation, demolition, heat control, and when to use foam rather than water.

Firefighting Simulator will have crossplay between platforms, integrated voice chat, and support for modded custom missions made by players using mod.io. The mods will also be available to players on consoles.

You can find Firefighting Simulator: Ignite on its official website, as well as on Epic Games and Steam.

