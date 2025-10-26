Emergency dispatch simulator 911 Operator is free on Steam for a limited time

I've only ever had to call emergency services once in my life, when an elderly neighbour had a bad fall down her back stairs, and the ambulance arrived in a timely fashion. This is not how it goes in 911 Operator, a frantic simulation of the difficulty of dispatching paramedics, police, and fire fighters while on a budget and also trying to filter out the pranks and timewasters. It sounds a lot more exciting than sending out the ambos in suburban Australia.

There's a career mode that takes you on a tour of six cities across the United States while they undergo disasters—bomb attacks in Washington DC, an earthquake in San Francisco, and so on—and also a freeplay mode that lets you choose any city in the world to use as your map. Although the details and voices will still be as American as you'd expect.

Jutsu Games is giving 911 Operator away for free to celebrate the studio's 10th anniversary. In that time they've also released 112 Operator, and are currently working on Infection Free Zone, a post-apocalyptic colony sim with zombies that's currently in early access. Like 911 Operator, it lets you import real-world map data to build your base on, which is cute.

You can grab 911 Operator for free right now but get in quick, as the giveaway ends on October 29. Add it to your account on Steam.