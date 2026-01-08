Change the course of history in Rewind 99, a nostalgia-infused retail sim where you'll fight back against streaming services as the last remaining video rental store on the planet

Despite no one who's ever worked as a retail worker recommending it, retail sims are a burgeoning genre following hits like Supermarket Simulator, TCG Card Shop Simulator, and (technically) Schedule 1. I suppose angry customers, low pay, and terrible hours aren't really that bad when it's all digital and you're holding the cards. It turns out, it's rather fun and relaxing running a fake store, managing stock and delivering expert customer service by way of your approachable, friendly demeanour.

After rummaging through upcoming releases on Steam, I've immediately fallen in love with Rewind 99, the latest in the line of retail sims, which launches into early access in March 2026. It's got something no other retail sim has: pizzazz (it's set in the 90s).

Your job is simple: you must turn around the last remaining video rental store and make it profitable in the face of a new challenger, RentNet—a digital streaming service that's well before its time. Yes, you have to change the tide of history to save VHS and the adorably tacky 90s arcade aesthetic.

Either by yourself or with your friends, you'll need to run the video store and explore the surrounding town of Reshoot Springs on foot or scooter. As you'd expect, you'll have to order movies, snacks, and merch, manage inventory, handle customer service, and hire employees as you expand your business.

But not everything is above board. Afterall, video rental stores did unfortunately lose the video war. With that in mind, you'll be able to splice your own movies to create new tapes to compete with RentNet, create a fight club in the basement, and master the art of scratch cards to make a quick buck.

According to the game's description, "The better your store does, the weirder things get", which sounds promisingly ominous for a retail sim about VHS tapes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gunmetal Games) (Image credit: Gunmetal Games)

Launching into early access in March, developer Gunmetal Games explains that Rewind 99 is planned to remain here for two years before fully releasing. During this time, it will be supported with "substantial content updates", including "a significant expansion of the map, several more unlockable side hustles and retail goods, a larger customer network, as well as more fun things to spend your hard-earned cash on."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You best believe I'll be there to save the final rental store from streaming services, and I'm interested in seeing how Rewind 99 fares in its lengthy planned early access period. You can currently wishlist Rewind 99 on Steam.