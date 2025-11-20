I'm escaping to the one place that hasn't been corrupted by capitalism: A fanmade browser version of the best Command & Conquer

It's not the one with Tim Curry, but it's still a chance to hear Grinder again.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 might be a hell of a lot sillier than even the original Red Alert, but it still holds up all these years later. If you never hopped off the classic RTS train, I have horrible news for your productivity at work: there's an impressive fanmade browser version of Red Alert 2, easily squeezed between Slack and Google Sheets tabs.

Called Chrono Divide, it released in pre-alpha in October 2020, and has continually received updates through this year. While you might expect it to be a solo novelty, it's actually got its own leaderboard, boasts cross-platform play with Android and iPhone users, and even has limited mod support. It's all being maintained by solo developer usestrict, who goes by El Presidente on the project Discord.

I'm more of a campaign guy, so for me, this is ultimately a novelty until more singleplayer functionality is added—still, it's an utterly cool sight and decently popular, if the Discord server with over 17,000 members is any indication. It's free to try, but the developer accepts donations on the Chrono Divide website.

