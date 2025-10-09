Wordle comes to Cyberpunk 2077, only it's better because it takes slang words like 'CHOOM' and 'GONKS'

I'm sure this fact frequently causes someone at the New York Times to wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat, but here's the harsh truth: Wordle is gonna run out of valid five-letter words sometime in 2027. There just aren't that many left that haven't already been used.

It's not great news for us, either. What the hell else am I supposed to do for a few minutes every morning: exercise, enrich myself with literature, or have a conversation with a loved one?

At least there's a little brightness in our grim future. Fast-forward from 2027 to the year 2077, and it looks like we'll still be able to play a bit of Wordle between our visits to the ripperdoc for some new chrome.

It's all thanks to a mod by MisterChedda called Gonkle for Cyberpunk 2077 (via RPS), which gives you a suspiciously Wordle-like word game for you to play on your in-game phone. And even better, it's not so strict on the words you can use, fully embracing all that gritty and silly Night City slang. Choom isn't just a cool thing to call your buddy, it's also an answer in Gonkle.

"Every 24 hours (specifically midnight UTC), you'll get a new puzzle delivered as a text message on your phone—same word for everyone, so you can compare results with others," says MisterChedda. "After installing, you'll receive a subscription confirmation and from then on, daily puzzles arrive via text with a simple prompt."

You're probably familiar with how it works already, prole, but just in case: "Remember you only get 6 guesses and standard Wordle rules apply," says MisterChedda. "Green means correct letter in the right spot, yellow means it's in the word but wrong position, gray means it's not in the word at all."

The wordlist is manually curated and "pulls from Cyberpunk sourcebooks," so you should have some nice five-letter slang words to play with. Preem! "Puzzle data is served from a simple API, so you're always in sync with other players. Miss a day and you miss that puzzle—don't be a gonk!" warns MisterChedda.

Check the mod's page at Nexus Mods for full installation instructions: Gonkle requires a handful of other mods to run.