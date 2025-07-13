Those shadow giants in the distance in Elden Ring Nightreign are over 2 miles tall⁠—almost as big as the Erdtree⁠—and nobody even mentions them in the game

In a new video from Zullie the Witch, the prolific FromSoftware dataminer dug into those shadowy giant guys who appear in the distance on day two of Elden Ring Nightreign. My main takeaway: These guys are big, only eclipsed by the biggest dudes in Armored Core in the FromSoft back catalogue.

Zullie measured them to be 3,450 meters, or a little over two miles tall. They're officially the biggest dudes to ever appear in a Soulsborne game, dwarfing the likes of Demon's Souls' Dragon God or the big rope man from Sekiro.

Those giant skulls all throughout Caelid? If you extrapolated full bodies for them, they wouldn't even come up to the shadow giants' knees. As Zullie points out, they're closer in scale to the Erdtree itself than any monsters we fight in Elden Ring.

For the studio overall, though, the Nightreign giants come in third place⁠—still smaller than the biggest boys featured in Armored Core 6. The RLA Strider comes in at a whopping 4,953m⁠—or over three miles⁠—long.

Meanwhile, a bit of set dressing that may have once been a boss fight really takes the cake: The Planetary Enclosure satellite in AC6 is 5.9 kilometers tall and over 11km wide, an utterly massive unit that was apparently going to be a fight or level unto itself like the Strider before it was scrapped during development⁠—though it's worth noting that the unused NPC version of the satellite is smaller than the jumbo-sized "object" version we see in the final game.

Despite their newfound place in the FromSoft canon, we still have no idea what the giant guys' deal is. They're even more obscure than usual when it comes to FromSoft mysteries: Nightreign's final cutscene implies that they are at the center of the game's story, but they aren't mentioned or named directly anywhere in the game.

And I just love that. Classic FromSoft. If you're eager for more deep dives and esoterica related to the studio, you can subscribe to Zullie the Witch on YouTube.