They put a revolver in Dark Souls—Mortal Shell 2 looks like it wandered out of an edgy teenager's heavy-metal fantasies, and I cannot wait to play it
So stupid, so edgy, so sold.
I'm a big souls guy—and I generally make an effort to play a variety of soulslike spinoffs, especially since they've gotten pretty good, lately. Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen, Remnant 2, Nine Sols—we've had some rather solid offerings. Alas, I never got a chance to try out Mortal Shell. Luckily, there's a kickass sequel coming around the corner that's grabbed my heart by the nuts and glory killed it with a big, unrealistically-sized steel boot.
Announced today at the Summer Game Fest 2025, Mortal Shell 2 looks like it wandered straight out of a heavy metal album cover from the early 2000s, and the announcement trailer is—and I mean this as a compliment of the highest caliber—absolutely and joyously juvenile.
We're talking shotguns, we're talkin' dramatic, bloody finishers, we're talkin' boss designs that look like they could've wandered straight out of Resident Evil: Village. This thing looks like what you'd get if you gave Doom Guy a claymore and told him to go ham—and I cannot help but be on board.
While the irreverent nonsense of the trailer has me hooked, I'm actually curious about the mechanics, too. The Steam page describes a mix-and-match class-based system: "Once discovered, each Shell can be awakened and possessed, unlocking their innate strengths and unique abilities. Evolve your own style of combat by harnessing the diverse unique abilities of each Shell, and unravel their secrets through the discovery of lost memories."
The action-heavy trailer is more than just a vibe, though. The Steam page also promises a combat system "unrestricted by stamina"—which might put Mortal Shell 2 in the same category as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and the upcoming Phantom Blade Zero. More Ninja Gaiden than Elden Ring—a genre I'm secretly very happy to see grow and flourish.
I can only imagine that stance-breaking a difficult boss and putting a .357 through their smug face will be incredibly gratifying. We gave the previous game an 80 in our Mortal Shell review—contributor Rick Lane called it "A budget Soulslike that still packs a punch."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.