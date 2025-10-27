The GOAT of Elden Ring weapon mods made it so we can actually use the sick golden ghost weapons Margit killed us with so many times

Elden Ring has maybe the best arsenal FromSoftware's ever produced⁠—I'd even rank it above Bloodborne's amazing trick weapons⁠—and I've found it hard to imagine how the studio will outdo itself in future games. Enter modder cleverraptor6, also known as Clever, whose imaginative, stylish, and combo-heavy weapons are exactly what I'd like to see in these games officially.

Clever's been quietly plugging away, periodically releasing new weapons as standalone projects and as part of a master collection of all their work. The Sacred Arsenal is one of those projects, released in 2024 and recently showcased by Elden Ring challenge runner eauvni.

ELDEN RING Sacred Arsenal vs Bosses (No Damage) - YouTube Watch On

Sacred Arsenal is an incredibly cool realization of Margit/Morgot's moveset, specifically the glowing gold weapons he'll summon for single attacks. Clever actually did something like this shortly after Elden Ring's launch, but that first project feels like a prototype of Sacred Arsenal's more well-realized delivery. Sacred Arsenal nails the virtuoso, changeup feeling of Margit's attacks, with different weapon functions (light, heavy, jumping, running) being represented by their own summoned arms:

Light, jump, and rolling attacks summon dual straight swords, with the light chain ending in a great hammer switchup.

Heavy attacks also summon the great hammer.

Running light attacks use a sword and shield.

Running and jumping heavies, as well as backstep attacks, summon a great spear.

You can dodge out of a charged heavy attack to feint and throw daggers.

The weapon art does that sick rain of swords from Morgott's boss fight.

Like all of Clever's weapon projects, the Sacred Arsenal is complex and varied without feeling overwhelming⁠—I've always hated memorizing combos⁠—and this really nails a sweet spot of complexity for me, being tied to the same attack types as the rest of Elden Ring's weapons. It's also surprising, unique, and very cool while still fitting in with the game's setting and aesthetic. Sacred Arsenal is tasteful, a far cry from a lightsaber mod or all those guys who add tactical ACOG Call of Duty-type guns to New Vegas.

The standalone version of the mod appears to be out of date, and Clever advises getting it through the mega pack of all their weapons instead. Sacred Arsenal requires katalash's Mod Engine 2, but both involve just unzipping the mod files to your PC in a separate location from your Elden Ring installation. Mod Engine helpfully runs Elden Ring off its own .exe and produces separate save files, keeping everything kosher where Easy Anticheat is concerned.

Sacred Arsenal - Master of Arms Moveset - Elden Ring - YouTube Watch On