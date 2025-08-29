Path of Exile 2 players prepare for 'the coming war' between pets as the devs add an infamous singing goblin troupe and a bird made to kill them

Landshark Attack - YouTube Watch On

Most Path of Exile players agree that premium cosmetics should carry over between the two games, but they also agree that adding the annoying goblin troupe pet will be a blight on every town and player hideout as soon as today's update goes live.

But just when everyone was dreading having to hear the little band's one song setlist, Grinding Gear Games swooped in with a solution: pets with a taste for goblins.

"Create a problem, sell the solution," YouTube user SeekNeo commented on a video showcasing an upcoming land shark pet that can chomp down on the goblins and put an end to their music.

Unfortunately, GGG hasn't put a date on shark week, but there's a $30 supporter pack that includes a carrion raptor pet that will eat the goblins too. As long as you have it equipped and are near someone with the goblins, it'll land on them and turn them into bloody chunks, freeing you from their torment while you clean out your inventory.

The news has PoE 2 players preparing for "the coming war" between the goblins and their predators. There's even a poll to vote on which pet you'll use and somehow the goblins have a small lead. I'm going to blame the people who play PoE with sound off on this one because I refuse to believe anyone actually enjoys hearing the same thing 30 times.

I'm glad that PoE 2 has PvP solely because players have complained about the goblin troupe for years. On one hand, I kind of wish there was a way to just mute pet sound effects, but I also kind of love the idea that you need to pay up in order to forcibly silence them.

PoE 2's Rise of the Abyssal update goes live today. The new patch adds a fourth act to the campaign and includes a massive list of much-needed balance changes. It will also mark the start of its first free weekend for anyone who hasn't checked it out yet.