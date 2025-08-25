Everyone can try Path of Exile 2 for free when its gigantic new update drops later this week

For the first time since its early access release, Path of Exile 2 will be completely free to play for a limited amount of time.

From August 29 to September 1, the action RPG will open its gates to everyone so they can try out the new Third Edict update. There will be no limitations: You can start a character and play through the campaign like everyone else.

When the free period is over, all your progress will stick around if you decide to buy it or if you're waiting for when it eventually leaves early access and goes free-to-play permanently.

Playing through the short intro sequence will earn you a hood cosmetic, and you can pick up a staff and backpack cosmetic for pushing through the entire first act. As someone who has played through the campaign a handful of times, I would say the first act is a good taste test for PoE 2's grim tone and surprisingly tough boss fights.

The second act is my favorite, mostly because chilling on a moving caravan as it crosses a bright red desert has to be one of the coolest hub areas in videogames. If you can make it that far, you'll see what I mean.

Savor it because you'll only see it once per character in the new update, which adds a fourth act and removes having to play through the campaign twice before unlocking the endless endgame mode—a change that has single-handedly convinced me to come back.

FREE Path of Exile 2 Weekend + Exclusive Cosmetics! - YouTube Watch On

There are hundreds of changes in the patch notes for The Third Edict, including a major change to support gems that will unlock a number of new builds that weren't possible before. There's also a new league (read: season) mechanic where green fissures erupt from the ground and monsters come crawling out. These reward better loot and can cause nearby enemies—and even bosses—to fall in and become stronger (and more lucrative).



The Third Edict launches on August 29. The free weekend FAQ mentions that players who haven't bought the game won't be able to pre-download anything until the season goes live at 1 pm PT (or your local time). Let's pray the servers can handle it.