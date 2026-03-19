Clair Obscur's narrative lead says while it's 'a painful process' to write, AI has never tempted her: 'The whole point of writing is to express what I have in my head'

News
By published

Too right.

A dark haired character from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stands in the sunlight looking upward with her allies standing behind her
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

One of the most irritating facets of the AI hullabaloo—as someone moderately invested in making things—is the assertion that AI finally 'unlocks creatives to make bigger, better things' or some other codswallop.

Bah, I say—the truth being that creative arts like writing, drawing, painting, or acting are immensely complicated professions, and when I look at AI, I look at a very complicated Google search that fills me with about as much creative motivation as… well, a Google search.

Article continues below

"It is essentially multiple regressions with linear algebra and matrices and lots of data, which tickled my mathematical mind … but from a writing perspective, it is not really something that I find useful in my personal work. It's not something that is part of my workflow."

Mind, that's not to say Sandfall Interactive is beyond suspicion. Clair Obscur, I'm sad to say, did get dragged through the mud for using generative AI in its production—which the studio claimed were for "placeholder" textures, though the more production and publicity blunders I see as a result of using AI for concept art and placeholders, the more I think Lorem Ipsum is the way to go.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Read moreRead less
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.