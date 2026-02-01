Over a decade since launch, this cooperative dungeon crawler is getting a double-barrelled update that overhauls its magic system, dungeon generation, and much more

And it's 50% off for the next two weeks.

An adventurer is chased through a dungeon by a Minotaur while a man wearing a loincloth watches on, seemingly oblivious to the approaching threat.
It shows just how vast PC gaming has become that I had not heard of Barony until now, despite it being over a decade old and attracting thousands of players every day. After a wobbly start in 2015, the cooperative dungeon crawler has grown steadily in popularity over its lifespan, and in the last 12 months has received more players than ever.

Not resting on its laurels, developer Turning Wheel has fed this success back into the game, resulting in one of its most significant updates ever. Titled Instruments of Destruction, the update is so big it's being delivered in two parts. The first part is available now, and it makes some pretty big changes to the Ultima Underworld-inspired RPG.

