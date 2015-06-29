Ultima Underworld-inspired roguelike Barony out now

I was pretty excited about Ultima Underworld/System Shock/Nethack-inspired roguelike Barony a while back. And then I promptly forgot about it. And then I cooked a pizza, probably. And, hey, now Barony is out. I was excited because Ultima Underworld is the best thing ever, but with music and controls that make me want to walk into the sea rather than give it another go. System Shock is also the best thing ever, as is Nethack, probably, so a game that smushes them all together must be worth a look, right?

Barony is out now on Steam, and if you buy it in the next 30 hours or so you'll get 15% off. Not pushing you to do that, but figured you might want to know, as I'm intrigued enough that I might stump up the cash myself. Sheridan Kane Rathbunhe's game sure is ugly, but it's as ambitious as anything, with four-player online co-op and a level editor sitting atop its randomly generated dungeon.

If you're wondering why you're in there, well:

"Barony tells the story of an undead lich named Baron Herx, who terrorized the town of Hamlet in a previous life and is now holding out in a vast subterranean complex known as the Devil's Bastion. As a single hero or a group of adventurers, it is your mission to descend the depths of his abode, confront him in his hellish lair, and destroy him forever. Whether you will simply meet your doom in the dungeons as many have before you or rise to victory against the Baron and his hellspawn is ultimately up to you."

I'd go for the latter option myself, but horses for courses and all that.