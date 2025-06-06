It's a real game—Lies of P: Overture, the Sekiro-like's first major DLC, shadowdrops during Summer Game Fest and is available now

Lies of P, an excellent little Sekiro-like, just got its first major DLC. No, really—Overture is available to purchase now, as announced during Summer Game Fest 2025's lineup of trailers and previews.

Round 8 and Neowiz's next expansion takes players to "the city of Krat in its final days of haunting", as per its Steam page. Overture is a prequel to the main game, following Mr. P himself as he takes his twinkish, automaton frame through a setting overdue for a puppet massacre or two.

The DLC contains a far more lively Krat—which already has me sold, being honest. While a good ruin is sort of the point of a soulslike game (they mostly tend to exist in some kind of post-or-pre apocalypse), the downright gorgeous streets of Lies of P were so enchanting I kinda wished I could've seen them before everything went to hell.

Well, now I can: "Venture into a past Krat," the Steam page continues, "When its Belle Époque elegance faces impending ruin. Explore majestic, never-before-seen locations, from extravagant landmarks on its outskirts to opulent mansions and eerie, haunted ruins."

As shown off in the trailer, Pinocchio will gain access to variety of new weapons, including what looks like a sawed-off gauntlet, a straight-up bow and arrow, some messed up wolverine claws, a straight-up Final Fantasy gunblade, and more.

There'll naturally be a variety of beasties to fight, too. Lies of P had a bunch of stellar bosses, so I'm keen to see Neowiz continue on its proud tradition of kicking my sorry butt seven days from Wednesday.

As mentioned, Lies of P: Overture is available—well, right now. So if you enjoyed the base game, you can settle back into the shoes of Pinocchio and take to the pre-apocalypse street of Krat immediately. You've got no release dates to hold you down.