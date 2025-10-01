Henry Cavill bares rippling chest, powerful triceps, and deep-cut Planescape: Torment knowledge in new photo that inspires one PC Gamer editor to declare, 'He just like me fr'

Henry Cavill, PC Gamer's second-favorite jacked gamer, is well known as a fan of Warhammer 40,000 and The Witcher. But it turns out he's got an appreciation for another uber-nerd game that he shared in a new series of images posted to Instagram.

"Endure. In enduring, grow strong." - Dak'kon, Planescape: Torment

Dak'kon is a githzerai companion in Planescape: Torment, the cult-classic Black Isle Studios RPG from 1999. He's known for being a quiet, very stoic sort of guy, but also someone who gets things done. "Endure. In enduring, grow strong" was his maxim, and also the character in a nutshell: He endured The Nameless One's bullshit, and by the end of Planescape: Torment would grow to become a very powerful character—although not powerful enough to keep his treasured Zerth blade from ending up in Baldur's Gate 2 a few years later.

Dak'kon was voiced by television character actor stalwart Mitch Pileggi, who has no direct connection to Henry as far as I can tell. He did, however, did play the villainous Rama Khan in the Supergirl TV series of a few years ago—Henry, of course, played Superman in a few blockbuster films, until that whole deal went sideways. Planescape had a surprisingly stacked voice cast including Pileggi, Dan Castellaneta, Keith David, John de Lancie, Sheena Easton, and Jennifer Hale, among others.

Anyway.

Cavill posted the images to keep everyone updated on the status of his leg, which he busted up real good in September while training for the utterly unnecessary Highlander reboot he's starring in. The nature of the injury remains undisclosed, but Henry is obviously working hard to recover, and occasionally having thoughtful conversations about it as well. The combination of ripped musculature and Planescape nerdery caught the attention of PC Gamer's resident powerlifter Ted Litchfield, who told us all excitedly, "He just like me fr."

(Image credit: Henry Cavill (Instagram))