Henry Cavill reads a story from The Witcher book The Last Wish, and it's pretty great

Earlier today, Netflix released the final trailer for its upcoming Witcher series. But not the final video, as it turns out—or even necessarily the best one.

What I like most about this clip is the way Henry is so into it all. Yes, he's an actor and it's his job to seem like he's interested, but he's previously said that he's a real fan of both the games and the books, and honestly I'm inclined to believe it.

The Last Wish, by the way, is the first of two collections of short stories and was published in Poland in 1993 and translated into English in 2007. One of the stories in the book actually served as the basis for the opening cinematic in the original Witcher videogame.

The Witcher debuts on Netflix on December 20.