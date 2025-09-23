Get started in pretty much every current Warhammer tabletop RPG at once for just $25 with this gloriously grimdark bundle

Did you know that there's a whole range of Warhammer TTRPGs out there, covering all of Games Workshop's core settings? You can read all about them right here on PC Gamer, in fact. But now, thanks to Humble Bundle, you can also get started with almost all of the current range in one go for just $25.

The aptly named Warhammer RPG Starter Bundle offers a robust start for four of publisher Cubicle 7's games, only missing out The Old World (understandable—it only just came out).

That includes:

Age of Sigmar: Soulbound

(Image credit: Cubicle Seven)

A fantastic game for Warhammer's most underrated setting. Soulbound is set up for serious power fantasy—parties are far stronger and more influential than your average gang of D&D adventurers, allowing you to throw giants, dragons, and greater daemons at them while they fight for the fate of entire realms.

The bundle includes the core book, starter set, and a full campaign, among other bits—so it really is everything you need to get a campaign going.

Warhammer Fantasy Role Play

(Image credit: Cubicle 7, Games Workshop)

I have misgivings with WHFRP's now very outdated core system, but looking past its mechanical clunkiness, it's still one of the most atmospheric TTRPGs around. It's the opposite end of the power spectrum to Soulbound—a typical party consists of a bunch of muddy peasants who are liable to go mad and die over the course of their dangerous adventures. In a fun way.

For this one you get the core book, starter set, several adventures and supplements, and the first part of the Enemy Within campaign—one of the most iconic and revered campaigns ever from all the way back in 1986, revised and updated for the current edition.

Imperium Maledictum

(Image credit: Cubicle 7)

A spiritual successor to beloved classic Dark Heresy, Imperium Maledictum is, like WHFRP, all about the grim atmosphere (though also, sadly, the mechanical clunkiness). As cogs in the vast Imperial machine, you navigate factional politics, root out corruption, and enact whatever schemes your patron desires.

The offering here is a bit limited, though—for some reason its starter set isn't included, so you just get the core set, a couple of adventures, and some very random mini-supplements (if you're looking for a sourcebook specifically just about 40k shotguns, you're in luck). There is plenty of material just in the core book to build your own campaign around, but it'll be a less smooth introduction than the other three games in the bundle.

Wrath & Glory

(Image credit: Cubicle 7)

Cubicle 7's more heroic Warhammer 40,000 game has flown a little under the radar, but it's a good option for groups that want to play Space Marines and Rogue Traders rather than hapless peons.

The selection here is strong, too—you get the core book and starter set, and also the Forsaken System Player's Guide, giving you a full campaign setting to get going in.

(Image credit: Cubicle Seven)

All in all, the bundle is a total value of $411 / £304.53, so for $25 it's a huge saving even if you're only interested in one or two of the games included. There are lower tiers available too, though unfortunately they pull the classic dodge of taking out the core books you need and leaving behind a very random selection of stuff.

The $15 / £11.15 tier isn't too bad if you're just looking to sample these games—it still includes the starter sets for Soulbound, Wrath & Glory, and WHFRP, which do contain everything you need to start playing, even if you will still need to buy the core books to play further than the included adventures.

(Image credit: Cubicle 7)

The $5 / £3.71 tier, however, just seems a bit nonsensical for something pitched as a starter bundle. It's all random mini-supplements, none of which are enough to start playing any of the games, and sneakily it's bulked out with some items that are free anyway. Though it does still include a 25% off voucher for Cubicle 7's store that comes with all three bundles—if you've got an expensive purchase in mind, it could end up being worth it for that alone.

As usual, these books all redeem as PDFs on DriveThruRPG—don't worry if you've never heard of it, it's a very reputable digital TTRPG store.

If the bundle has got you dreaming of grimdark campaigns, just make sure you grab it relatively soon—by my workings, the bundle will be gone by Saturday 11 October.