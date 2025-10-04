Fight like a Witcher in Elden Ring thanks to this ingenious moveset mod

I always figured I'd shoot for a pure sorcery build in the unlikely event I found a spare 140 hours to play Elden Ring again, given my run of any FromSoft game always devolves into paddling bosses with the biggest sword I can find. I may need to change these (highly theoretical) plans, however, as some three-finger-frenzied modding wizard has added a complete Witcher moveset into Miyazaki's magnum opus.

Created by modder therealsqueam, the simply titled Witcher—Moveset Mod lets you get your Geralt on in The Lands Between by adding a full fighting style inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski's monster hunters into the game. It also adds the ability to cast signs, and even incorporates Geralt-style fisticuffs just in case you're caught without your weapon drawn.

Chiefly, the mod replaces Milady and Leda's swords with blades of steel and silver, typically wielded by Witchers, both of which can be purchased from Merchant Kalé in Limgrave. The steel sword naturally scales with dexterity, while the silver sword dishes out big holy damage, making it ideal for dealing with undead creatures.

Witcher Moveset Showcase - Elden Ring - YouTube Watch On

Both swords use the same moveset, which borrows heavily from the acrobatic combat techniques seen in The Witcher 3. Inspired by Geralt's whirl, light attacks can continue repeating until stamina drains, while you can also follow up those nimble flourishes with a leaping heavy attack. The moveset also includes specific techniques for running attacks, roll and backstep follow-ups, and jumping strikes.

As for the signs, the mod supports all five Witcher incantations, infusing them with an impressive level of depth. The concussive Aard sign, for example, can knock back individual enemies with its light attack, or produce a damaging 360 shockwave with its heavy counterpart. Igni, meanwhile, lets your character shoot a continual stream of fire from their hand, buff your weapon with flame, or unleash an infernal tsunami via the heavy attack.

At a glance, it seems like a pretty powerful build, though therealsqueam has made some attempt to balance it against Elden Ring's challenge. The Axii sign, for example, lets you temporarily turn enemies to your side, but you must get close to an opponent to use it, and it takes several seconds to cast, leaving you vulnerable to attack. The shield sign Quen, meanwhile, only lasts for 10 seconds per cast, during which time it will rebuff light attacks completely, but only reduce damage from heavy strikes.

Apparently, the mod requires Elden Ring's expansion Shadow of the Erdtree to function, so make sure you've got that installed before you download it. But if you've exhausted the decision trees of CD Projekt's trilogy, Witchering through The Lands Between should help tide you over until The Witcher 4 arrives, whenever that turns out to be.