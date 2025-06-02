How to get salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

If you decide to live the life of a cook in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, one of the biggest challenges you'll face is finding ingredients. As any good chef knows, almost every dish will need salt, which also applies to Fantasy Life i. You'll require salt for numerous meals as a cook, especially meat-based ones, so it's best to know where to get it as soon as you're left to your own devices in the kitchen.

Fortunately, salt is an incredibly easy ingredient to get a hold of. You don't need to go out adventuring to forage for it, and can spend your hard earned dosh on it instead. It's just a case of knowing where to go, which this guide will help you learn, to make your cheffing more streamlined.

Where to find salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

No matter where you get salt from, it will always cost you 30 Dosh. You can also get it as loot from clearing the Base Camp island, but this takes a little extra work and some additional buddies. You can also find it inside crates and barrels in caves, but once again it's a lot easier to just buy it from the following four locations:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Area Shop Eternia Village Restaurant Base Camp Marco's Shop Ginormosia Tool Shop Capital of Mysteria Restaurant

If you're ever lost on where to find certain ingredients, you can always check your recipe list too as a cook. Simply:

Select a recipe and highlight one of the ingredients. Click the "Material Info" option. A list of locations for where you can source the ingredient will pop up, giving you a general guide of where to go.

This is really handy if you're caught in a pinch, or if you've been asked to create something for a quest and have no idea where to start.