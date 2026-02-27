Famed for its 100+ hour anime tactics RPGs, the Disgaea series is getting an action-centric spin-off
Kyouran Makaism released in Japan last month, but will come to the west as Disgaea Mayhem.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
I have a soft spot for the Disgaea games. The molasses-thick anime trappings aren't appealing to me, but I'm drawn to the joyful excess of the things: In Disgaea 6, for example, the player cap for a character is 99,999,999, which is 99,990,000 more than the Disgaea 5 level cap of 9,999. Even thinking about Disgaea makes me want to type numbers rather than words. You can play them forever, to a point where they basically become idle games.
In true Disgaea spirit, a new action-centric spin-off doesn't have one name, but three: it was released in Japan last month as Kyouran Makaism, but is also known as Makaism: Frenzy of the Netherworld. When it releases on Steam this coming summer, it'll be known as Disgaea Mayhem.
I'm not going to pretend I know anything about Disgaea lore because I wilfully ignore it. Maybe I'm missing out. But from what I can gather from the Disgaea Mayhem Steam page, protagonist N.A. is a mercenary tasked with keeping a princess well-fed with flan. To do so he must make money, and in order to make money, he must kill things.
The gameplay looks muzou-inspired, and adopts the almost overbearingly colourful art style of Disgaea 6. It sounds like most of the weapons in the tactics games will feature, and grinding is—don't you worry!—definitely an important element. The Item World from the main games, which are randomly generated dungeons you can beat to level up weapons and gear, will feature in this action outing.
Here's the trailer:
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.