Here's the Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows release time for your region

The Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows release date is closing in quickly, but the exact times it'll reach you depend on where you are in the world. Anyone who braved the horrors in FromSoftware's multiplayer spin-off will no doubt want to see how the DLC's new characters, new bosses, and new map work.

The Forsaken Hollows has more in it than FromSoft originally let on. Sure, you can play the new supportive scholar character or the aggressive nun with the hammer, but there's also new locations coming to the original Limveld map and a new shifting earth event that brings you to what is effectively an entirely separate landmass.

For a $15 DLC, that's quite a lot—and that's not counting all the new items and monsters we haven't seen yet. I'm still crossing my fingers that we get those backhand blades.

Here are the Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows release times for each region.

The Forsaken Hollows will launch at the same time around the world, but that means some regions will be able to drop into The Forsaken Hollows on December 3, while the others will need to wait until December 4.

West Coast US: 3 pm PST

East Coast US: 6 pm EST

UK: 11 pm GMT

Europe: 12 am CET (December 4)

Australia: 10 am AEDT (December 4)

New Zealand: 12 pm NZDT (December 4)

Does Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows have preload available?

According to a post by Bandai Namco, The Forsaken Hollows won't have preloads available on Steam. You can only start downloading it at the global release time in your region (see above). A patch for the game will also be available earlier in the day to prepare for the DLC's launch.