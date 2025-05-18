Czech mayor gifts $200 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 collector's edition to country's Prime Minister, elevating the game alongside the Witcher 2 in the company of CRPG state gifts

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse Studios has made it to the big leagues. And I'm not talking about its home run sales numbers: It has joined the Witcher 2 in the illustrious company of CRPG state gifts.

"During a recent government visit to Kuttenberg, Mayor Lukáš Seifert surprised the Czech Prime Minister [Petr Fiala] with a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector’s Edition," Warhorse Studios tweeted on X, "The Everything App."

"We are incredibly proud to see our game presented at such a level and grateful for the support and recognition it receives within Czech society. We were told the Prime Minister’s team burst into jealous applause. Can’t blame them!"

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 collector's edition definitely looks like one of the cooler ones around, coming with a cloth map, letter opener, giant statue of protagonist Henry on horseback, enamel pins, a fancy letter, and illuminated manuscript collectible cards.

But my colleague, PCG news writer Joshua Wolens, characterized it as "one-upping" Poland's famous gift of The Witcher 2 to Barack Obama, and on looking into things, I think he was doing the Poles and CD Projekt Red a disservice.

As you can see via the online portal for the Barack Obama Presidential Library, the former president not only received a collector's edition of the game complete with a bust of Geralt, dice poker set, and art book⁠, it also was signed by members of the Witcher 2 dev team.

And though Obama is a fake gamer who never actually played The Witcher 2, he crucially received a PC version of the game (the Xbox 360 port came later). Prime minister Petr Fiala was unfortunately saddled with a PS5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Not to take anything from Mayor Seifert's gift though, I just don't think we need to be pitting two queens against each other. I hope PM Fiala has a good time with KCD2, we sure did here at PCG. Josh awarded the game a 90% score in his review, calling it "a new RPG classic."