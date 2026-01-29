Here's when Code Vein 2 launches in your timezone

If you're looking to imbibe around 2,500% of your FDA-recommended daily limit of anime in one single, lethal dose, then great news: Code Vein 2's release is imminent and unstoppable.

Those of you hip to counting will quickly grasp that this is the sequel to Code Vein, the 2019 soulslike that people mostly found to be 'solidly okay.' This one has guns and a motorbike, mind you, so it's probably the greatest videogame ever made.

As a PC Gamer reader of taste who probably arrived here by Googling something like "so when's Code Vein 2 coming out then," you'll probably want to know when Code Vein 2 is coming out, then. I've collated the game's launch times across multiple regions below, so you can know exactly when you can start veining.

When does Code Vein 2 launch?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Code Vein 2 launches at 3 pm PST on January 29, giving California a good window to get it downloading while it's still at work. Of course, if you got the pricey deluxe edition, then it actually unlocked for you three full days before that time and date, in which case what are you doing here?

Here are the unlock times for regions around the world:

Los Angeles: 3 pm PST on Thursday, January 29

3 pm PST on Thursday, January 29 New York: 6 pm EST on Thursday, January 29

6 pm EST on Thursday, January 29 London: 11 pm GMT on Thursday, January 29

11 pm GMT on Thursday, January 29 Berlin: 12 am CET on Friday, January 30

12 am CET on Friday, January 30 Tokyo: 8 am JST on Friday, January 30

8 am JST on Friday, January 30 Sydney: 8 am AEDT on Friday, January 30

That applies whether you bought the game on Steam, or if you are one the perhaps seven people who bought it on Bandai Namco Official Store (did you know that existed? Me neither).

Does Code Vein 2 have preloading?

Alas, it doesn't look like it. The only way to get Code Vein 2 onto your hard drive ahead of its full launch is to buy the deluxe edition and get advanced access that way, which is decidedly not the same thing as preloading. If you're stuck with the standard edition, you'll have to wait for the game to actually come out before you can get to downloading.