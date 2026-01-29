Here's when Code Vein 2 launches in your timezone
Unlimited anime.
If you're looking to imbibe around 2,500% of your FDA-recommended daily limit of anime in one single, lethal dose, then great news: Code Vein 2's release is imminent and unstoppable.
Those of you hip to counting will quickly grasp that this is the sequel to Code Vein, the 2019 soulslike that people mostly found to be 'solidly okay.' This one has guns and a motorbike, mind you, so it's probably the greatest videogame ever made.
As a PC Gamer reader of taste who probably arrived here by Googling something like "so when's Code Vein 2 coming out then," you'll probably want to know when Code Vein 2 is coming out, then. I've collated the game's launch times across multiple regions below, so you can know exactly when you can start veining.
When does Code Vein 2 launch?
Code Vein 2 launches at 3 pm PST on January 29, giving California a good window to get it downloading while it's still at work. Of course, if you got the pricey deluxe edition, then it actually unlocked for you three full days before that time and date, in which case what are you doing here?
Here are the unlock times for regions around the world:
- Los Angeles: 3 pm PST on Thursday, January 29
- New York: 6 pm EST on Thursday, January 29
- London: 11 pm GMT on Thursday, January 29
- Berlin: 12 am CET on Friday, January 30
- Tokyo: 8 am JST on Friday, January 30
- Sydney: 8 am AEDT on Friday, January 30
That applies whether you bought the game on Steam, or if you are one the perhaps seven people who bought it on Bandai Namco Official Store (did you know that existed? Me neither).
Does Code Vein 2 have preloading?
Alas, it doesn't look like it. The only way to get Code Vein 2 onto your hard drive ahead of its full launch is to buy the deluxe edition and get advanced access that way, which is decidedly not the same thing as preloading. If you're stuck with the standard edition, you'll have to wait for the game to actually come out before you can get to downloading.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.