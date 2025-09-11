CDPR returns to the fridge for one more Cyberpunk patch, somehow makes its autodrive less berserk while also making it ignore traffic lights
The traffic lights have been holding us back all this time.
CD Projekt Red has two loves: having the best or worst videogame launches of all time, and then patching those games until the Sun fuses its last atom of hydrogen. Nothing can stop those guys from tinkering with their old games. No, really. I think it may be an issue.
But while I send someone to perform a wellness check, you can enjoy the latest fruits of CDPR's labour: Cyberpunk 2077's 2.31 patch, out now.
It's a relatively small one, which is why only the number in the second decimal place has changed, but there's still some meaningful stuff in here. For instance, autodrive has been improved so that it's less prone to getting stuck and possibly even less murderously inclined to mowing down pedestrians! Also it doesn't obey traffic lights now. No one tell Tesla about this.
"When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights," go the patch notes. "Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably."
That aside, photo mode will (mostly) no longer discriminate when it comes to its various poses, as "most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender," and it should now be easier to position your little guys atop things in photo mode, since CDPR went and turned off collision for them.
In news that is either enormous for you or totally meaningless, 2.31 also marks CDPR finally letting you deactivate the game's vignette graphic setting.
If you've no idea what that is, it's the setting that sort of darkens the edges of the screen for reasons of cinematography, but plenty of folk find it annoying enough to just mod out. Well, now you don't have to mod it out. Welcome to the future.
Here are the full Cyberpunk 2077 2.31 patch notes:
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31
Vehicles
- Updated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.
- Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.
- Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.
Photo Mode
- Most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.
- Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).
- Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn't work for Royce.
Quests & Open World
- Freedom - Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred."
- Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he'll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.
- Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.
- Motorbreath - It's no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.
- Motorbreath - Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.
- Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.
- Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed an issue where the proxy interface UI in the Yaiba showroom is cut off when the "Larger HUD Elements" setting is enabled.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed several localization and lipsync issues in various languages.
- Added a toggle to disable vignette. It can be found in Settings → Graphics → Basic.
- Fixed an issue on PC and Mac where Ray-Traced Reflections might not display correctly when enabled under certain conditions.
- Fixed several issues with displaying text messages from Delamain.
- Various fixes for fluff vendors.
PC-specific
- Fixed an issue where NVIDIA Reflex could be disabled while DLSS Frame Generation was enabled, causing the screen to turn pink.
- Fixed an issue where Path Tracing didn't activate properly in certain scenarios.
Mac-specific
- Fixed an issue where changing graphics presets on Mac set Screen Space Reflections to a higher setting compared to the equivalent presets on PC.
- Fixed an issue causing a permanent white screen when Frame Generation is enabled while entering the braindance in The Information.
- Selecting "Defaults" in Video Settings no longer turns HDR Mode off.
- Fixed the inverted behavior of the "Mute Game in Background" toggle in Settings.
- Removed the outdated "(Requires Game Restart)" disclaimer from the mouseover description of the "Disable Spatial Audio" setting.
- Fixed an issue on the App Store version that caused the game to become stuck on the “Press Space to continue” breaching screen.
- Various stability and performance optimizations.
