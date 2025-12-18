D2 Holy Fire Paladin in Diablo 4?!? Auradin Endgame Build Guide Diablo 4 Season 11 - YouTube Watch On

Well, that didn't take long: Diablo 4 players have cooked up a completely automated build for the new paladin class that involves walking your dogs around while surrounded by a ring of fire. Never again will you need to burden yourself with pressing buttons once you get this build going as it's powerful enough to do everything in the game.

Nobody has decided on an official name for it because it utilizes a bunch of different skills, but it's technically an "auradin" build like the ones you'd see during the days of Diablo 2. However, I propose that we start calling it the aura farmer build because the engine running everything is a holy aura that burns nearby monsters when you have a unique pair of gloves on.

What's better than a single holy aura? 11 holy auras, obviously. In addition to surrounding your character, you can summon a pack of wolves and an ally mercenary who will inherit the aura too. Now, you have a whole team of aura farmers that leave a trail of ash in their wake.

Outside of pushing into the high tiers of Diablo 4's hardest dungeons, this build only requires you to walk into enemies. There are buttons you can press to increase your damage, but they're optional. In modes where monsters come running toward you anyway, you don't even need to lift a finger. Diablo YouTuber Chronikz calls it a "walking simulator" build in his video on how to put it together.

Setting it up is pretty easy considering the gloves and the runes you need to summon the wolves are easily attainable. I'm pretty sure I have everything I need sitting in my stash right now. The fact that it rivals builds that require pressing buttons is pretty funny, but it's well known at this point that paladins have some bugs that cause their damage to scale much higher than it should. They're not as ridiculously overpowered as the spiritborn were at launch, but they're not that far off.

I doubt this build will survive the nerf hammer before next season, but it's cool that it's possible. Minions and allies carrying the aura around means, for the first time in Diablo 4, you can actually come up with a build purely to support your team. Group play has never been something you could create a character around, but with paladin auras it's finally possible. Hopefully, Blizzard doesn't completely gut its chances of being a viable option for people who always play with their buddies in the future.