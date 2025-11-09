Before Titan Quest 2 gets a permanent price hike, you can grab the rare singleplayer-friendly Diablo-like on sale

It's getting harder to remember a time when the foremost ARPGs weren't labyrinths of seasonal gear sets and live service engagement tactics, but Titan Quest 2 is a nice reminder of yesteryear. It's still in early access, but it's free from the usual gamut of cash shop items and battle passes; and if that sounds good to you, you might want to grab it on sale before its impending price increase this Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Titan Quest 2 is a hack-and-slash a la Diablo or Path of Exile inspired by Greek myth. It's only going up by 5 dollars, but it's on sale until then for $26.99. When PC Gamer online editor Fraser Brown gave the game a spin, he said "stepping into the sandals of my Greek hero felt like travelling back in time to a simpler era, when you could enjoy an ARPG without intense number crunching, theorycrafting or engaging in live service systems."

In fact, he said in his impressions the game was occasionally so placid that it didn't quite live up to the grand stakes of Greek legend—though the game has been upping the ante with new regions and bosses since its early access launch. I've only played the original game (which is also on sale, and for just $5 at the moment), but I recall it settling into a similar place for me: fun and relaxing, if not quite the theorycrafter's paradise Grim Dawn or Diablo is.

Regardless of your particular proclivities, we're in the midst of one of the most diverse landscapes the ARPG scene has yet enjoyed. 2024 was a watershed year for the genre and, even if you're just into the top-down hack-and-slash variety, there's still a game for dungeon delvers of every stripe.

If you'd like to pick up Titan Quest 2 before the price increases, it's available on Steam.