Avowed says sorry gang, no fall update this year, but to make up for it the devs are rolling together a bunch of features into a ball and putting them out in February

In what I am increasingly coming to regard as an accident of chronomancy, Avowed—Obsidian's first-person fantasy RPG in the Pillars of Eternity universe—somehow came out last February. Since then, it's been gradually working its way through its post-release roadmap. There's been the update that overhauled fighters and rangers, the one that gave you six more talent points, and that one that let you turn its spiders into orbs.

But more is yet to come. And it was set to come, originally, this autumn, as part of the game's fall 2025 pitstop on its roadmap. "If you’ve checked out a calendar you may have also noticed that fall is quickly running out," Obsidian wrote in an update for fans on its Discord. You can probably guess what that means: "Avowed will not be receiving a fall update."

There is an upside, though. To compensate for its tardiness, Obsidian is replacing the fall update with a one-year anniversary update, due this February, which will include all the stuff originally slated for autumn and some extra gubbins, too, making it "the biggest update for the game yet."

And if you think Obsidian deigned to detail just what those bonus features will contain, well, you might not be set for a glittering career in games industry PR. The studio's keeping its lips zipped for now, save for an exhortation to "Stay tuned" for more details as we pass into 2026.

Still, we do know what was already going to be in the fall update and will, therefore, be part of the patch in February instead. Brace yourself for:

New Game Plus

Photo mode

A new weapon type

Changing your character's look mid-game

New presets for your character

More Godlike feature presets

And then, well, "many more." Meet you back here in February to learn what that means?