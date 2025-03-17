Avowed's new patch just gave you 6 more talent points to muck around with, along with a heap of fixes and improvements

Hybrids, rejoice.

Avowed, which I've temporarily put down while I grind for drip in Monster Hunter Wilds, is slowly-but-surely summoning me back to the Living Lands with some incremental improvements. It's nice to see that Obsidian's keen to make what's already a dang solid action RPG into the best version of its focused self—like with that 60+ gig update that sorted out its resource economy.

This time, Obsidian's taken aim at its talent system. Namely, you'll get more talent points to spread across your trees, as the patch notes read: "The player will now receive an additional talent point at levels five, 10, 15, 20, 25, [and] 30. Players with save files past those levels will receive the additional points."

It's honestly a welcome change—even as a fledgling spellblade, I sort of felt torn between getting more interesting bits of my kit online and, well, ranking said talent points up. Six points might not sound like a lot, but that's either a few more ranks in your abilities, or it's a whole new ability bumped up to its max rank, with two points left over for treats.

There are also some nice quality-of-life touches. Keyboard and mouse users can now toggle between walking and running, the UI's opacity can be fiddled with, high-contrast accessibility options are now present, and there's a third-person FoV slider now.

Elsewhere, there's been a ton of fixes, performance improvements, and tweaks to enemy AI, graphical fidelity, and quests. For instance, essence reductions to your spells and abilities should work more reliably, and there've been a few instances of softlocking/getting stuck that have been nixed.

Generally speaking, there are fewer places in the game's various zones where you can hop out of bounds, get stuck, or otherwise doom your envoy to a life in glitched-out purgatory. Specific graphics elements have been tweaked for performance gains, too, so the game should ideally run faster now—bonus, it'll stop setting itself to DLSS every time you open it.

One neat QoL feature that's also quietly made its way into the patch notes is the removal of buyback timers: "Shopkeepers will no longer get rid of items you have sold to them." Super useful, in case you happened to be one of those players who accidentally sold a bunch of your crafting materials early on.

It's a meaty update—totalling around 4,600-ish words total. You can have a gander at the full patch notes yourself.

