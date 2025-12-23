Polish analyst adds fuel to rumors that The Witcher 3 will get new DLC in 2026 to set up The Witcher 4

It's been 10 years since the debut of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and nine since the release of the second and final expansion, Blood and Wine. But while CD Projekt is now full steam ahead on The Witcher 4, there are rumblings—not much more than vibrations, really—of something new coming for Witcher 3.

Ears pricked up following a Strefa Inwestorów report (Google translated) quoting Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski predicting a Witcher 3 expansion for May 2026.

"We expect another paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026," Chrzanowski said. "We anticipate sales of 11 million copies at USD 30 each next year. We estimate the production budget at PLN 52 million ($14.5 million). The release should kick off the actual marketing campaign for The Witcher 4."

That's not a whole lot to go on, but it does make sense. Chrzanowski also said he expects The Witcher 4 to launch in Q4 2027, which puts it in the admittedly massively open-ended time frame of 'not until after 2026' previously shared by CD Projekt.

New Witcher 3 DLC would also be a guaranteed moneymaker. Some quick napkin math: CD Projekt has now sold more than 60 million copies, and if we assume a DLC attachment rate of 20%—roughly where Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC sat at the end of 2023—that's 12 million copies at $30 each, or $360 million.

Chrzanowski's forecast is a little lower than that, but even if sales come in under both marks and only achieves 10 million (and that's a pretty loose use of the word "only"), that still adds up to, as my colleague Rich Stanton might say, a big bucket o' dosh. Cyberpunk 2077 recently took over as CD Projekt's "main source of income," but I could see that changing in a hurry if new Witcher 3 DLC actually happens.

There's a quite a few witchers on The Path... The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold 60 million copies. As we celebrate #10YearsofTheWitcher3, we want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who has joined us on the hunt. It's been downright glorious! ⚔️❤️ — @thewitcher.com (@thewitcher.com.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T21:59:39.210Z

Money aside, dropping new Witcher 3 DLC would also be an absolutely baller PR move. It's been nearly a decade since The Witcher games were fresh in mind: What better way to put the series front-and-center again than by rolling out a surprise Witcher 3 expansion, with a little note tied to it saying "Witcher 4 next year?"

Note also that The Witcher 3 is still pulling enviable player numbers, and remains embedded in Steam's top 100 most-played and top-selling games. Regular deep discounts no doubt drive the sales chart presence, but look at these concurrent player numbers on SteamDB: This is a game that endures.

But this is where it gets really interesting: This isn't actually the first time this rumor has floated to the surface. As noted by PCGamesN earlier this month, leaker Borys Nieśpielak has said multiple times that Witcher 3 DLC is in development at Fool's Theory, the studio currently working on, among other things, a remake of the original Witcher. Fool's Theory is also headed up by Jakub Rokosz, previously a quest designer on The Witcher 2 and 3—not a bad choice if you want to make new Witcher 3 quests.

One more thing, since we're piling it on: CD Projekt announced in May that it's got "one more patch" in the works for The Witcher 3, now slated to come out sometime in 2026. It's possible that over-optimistic followers are conflating the patch with a full-on expansion, but it might also be that CD Projekt has more cooking than it's letting on, Either way, despite all the years gone by it's clear the studio isn't finished with the game just yet.

All of that and $2 will get you a cup of coffee, as the saying goes, but it sure seems like something's going on—or at the very least, that something could plausibly be going on. My advice? Keep your expectations low, and keep your eyes on this space in 2026.