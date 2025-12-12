After 21 years, Knights of the Old Republic's original director is returning to the series for Fate of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I never would have guessed that we'd get Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3 before Half-Life 3, but here we are. At The Game Awards 2025, we got a brief teaser trailer for Fate of the Old Republic, a follow-up to the original games whose development will be headed up by Casey Hudson, project lead on KotOR 1 and the Mass Effect trilogy.

The trailer shows an Unreal Engine-rendered star ship—not the original games' Ebon Hawk—piloted to a remote, snowy world. Its pilot and passengers, which include a droid resembling the HK series from KotOR, emerge and approach a downed Sith capital ship from the Old Republic games.

There are any number of directions Hudson and co. could go with the story: KotOR 2 had a very vague, open-ending conclusion that has since been elaborated on in various bits and bobs of Star Wars lore crafting, most notably some of the expansions to the long-running Old Republic MMO, but that feels like the sort of stuff you can just treat as a suggestion.

Lucasfilm Games and developer Arcanaut Studios are calling Fate of the Old Republic a "spiritual successor" to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Given the fact that The Old Republic takes place a good few thousand years after Knights, with another thousand and change at least before the movies after that, the developer has a fairly blank canvas to work on. At this point, more than resurrecting old characters and plotlines, there's a vibe to KotOR, an approach to Star Wars that embraces the mystery and antiquity of the galaxy that I'd love to see again.

No release date was announced, but we're on the hunt for more information.