If you fancy wielding the Hero Sword in your next Megabonk run (or are just a bit of a completionist), you've got to take on a bit of a challenge to unlock it first. The bad news is, it’s one of the most difficult weapons to get your hands on. What’s more, the instructions in game are pretty vague.

Don’t worry though! Once you figure out the specific rules and optimize your build, it’s perfectly doable. Here’s how to unlock the Hero Sword in Megabonk, and some tips on making the whole process a little easier.

How to unlock the Hero Sword in Megabonk

To unlock the Hero Sword in Megabonk, you’ll need to defeat a Stage Boss without:

Picking up any items

Using any power-ups

Using any shrines

(Image credit: Vedinad)

Obviously, this means you should steer clear of interacting with Succ Shrines, Moai Shrines, Greed Shrines, Challenge Shrines, and Boss Curse Shrines.

You should also avoid charging up any Upgrade Shrines, but you can accept any upgrades you get through leveling up. Without any items or power-ups, these level upgrades are totally essential for getting strong enough to handle a Stage Boss. To speed up the process, try taking out a Blue Skeleton for an instant level-up.

Feel free to break pots and pick up any gold on the map, but make sure not to buy anything from the Shady Guy or any chests, as this will jeopardize your chances of unlocking the Hero Sword. It’s vital you remember to dodge any power-ups too. Defeated enemies can drop power-ups and open chests, so be on your toes and be ready to dodge picking up any goodies.Once you’ve unlocked the Hero Sword, head to the Unlocks screen where you can buy it for 30 silver.