How to use the Boombox in Megabonk

In Megabonk, the Boombox is one of many props you can find lying around the Forest map. Though when you first find one it doesn't actually do anything. Well, other than blasting out a funky little ditty. The boomboxes in the forest are just collectibles, but you'll need them to unlock the actual Boombox in Megabonk’s Shop.

What does the Boombox do?

Unlocking and buying the Boombox in the Shop doesn’t give you any kind of advantage, but it does let you switch up the background music in your game. After you purchase the Boombox item from the Shop, starting a new run gives you the option to choose between specific tracks or have a random one play instead.

You can buy the Boombox for five coins after you unlock it. (Image credit: Vedinad)

If you fancy a change of tune and want to know how to unlock the Boombox in Megabonk, here’s how it’s done.

How to unlock the Boombox in Megabonk

To unlock the Boombox in Megabonk, you have to find and interact with the three Boomboxes that spawn on the Forest map. Your progress on these Boomboxes doesn’t carry across runs though. So you've got to activate all three before you defeat the Stage Boss (or before it defeats you).

Once you’ve unlocked the Boombox, you’ll need to make sure that you have the Shop available too. Provided you have the Boombox unlocked and can access the Shop, you buy it for 5 Silver. Then you’re all set to choose your perfect bonking soundtrack.

You'll need to find three Boomboxes that can be anywhere in the Forest map. (Image credit: Vedinad)

How to find all three Boomboxes in Megabonk

In Megabonk, the Boombox locations are randomised in every run and they don't appear on your minimap at all. I haven't spotted any real pattern in boombox spawn points, so you'll need to comb the map in a pretty tight search pattern to make sure you don't miss them. Keep an eye out for the little blue boxes that should stand out from all the green forest terrain around them.

To maximise your chances of spotting all three Boomboxes in one run, you’ll want to cover as much ground as possible and be sure to check blind spots like behind trees or walls. Invest in upgrades on the Agility Tome to up your movement speed, and on the Evasion Tome to help you dodge attacks from enemies while you’re zooming around the map. Taking the high ground should help you spot any Boomboxes below too.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In my time playing, I've had a good few instances where a Boombox (or two) has appeared near my initial spawn point. If you also get that lucky, consider it a great time to hunt down that third boombox in your current run. If you’re really having trouble finding all three Boomboxes, you can restart the run until the RNG works in your favor.