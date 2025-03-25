After 17 years, devs of the only roguelike where players ask 'the best way to get the most limbs' can't believe its success: 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium, how do you reckon with that?'

News
By Contributions from published

Limber up.

A convoy of strange beings proceed across a desert in Caves of Qud key art.
(Image credit: Freehold)

Caves of Qud is an incredibly special videogame: it was our best roguelike of 2024 and is maybe the only game whose devs could sit down with PCG's Lincoln Carpenter at this year's GDC and finally hash out the ideal number of limbs for a lifeform to have (none). After all, this is probably the only game where players put their heads together to create the most efficient extra-limb meta.

Anyway, limb accountancy wasn't all Qud co-creators Jason Grinblat and Brian Buckley chatted with us about. Just, like, 90% or so. They also chatted about how it felt to finally give the game a full release after 17 years of development.

"It did reach a point where it got so much attention and so much respect that it does feel a little surreal still," said Grinblat. "It feels like, 'Are you sure you played the right game?'

"It is kind of a daze, like people ask me, and I feel like I should have an answer—it's been so great, because the players loved it, the press and the critics loved it, and it sold well. It all came together."

The pair have been taken aback by just how much their incredibly lo-fi game where you can clone, befriend, and eat yourself has taken off. "It's gone from like, we know all the players, we know all 18 players. But now it's an unreal amount of people," said Bucklew. "It's like, you go to a stadium and you're like, 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium.' How do you reckon with that?'"

On reflection, we should've given it the best graphics award. (Image credit: Kitfox Games)

But mostly, it sounds like the reality that a 17-year chapter in the pair's life is (sort of) closed hasn't quite set in yet. "Part of it is we're going to keep making expansions, so it's like, not really over," said Grinblat. "It's a hard thing to talk about, because I understand we launched, I know all the knock-on effects of that, and yet it still feels short of a summative emotion about it. It's still just like, 'Huh.'"

"Right in that window, Jason bought a house and had another child—had two children during the development," said Bucklew "So it's like, what might have been more monumental at 27 when we started the game starts to look different."

"Reckoning with it—such a big phase change in your life feels like it should come with a different type of physical sensation. But it's your same senses," said Grinblat. "I think over the next year, we'll be more like 'Okay, the game's out. We got some awards. That's cool.'"

The real question, of course, is whether the pair marked Qud's release with some well-deserved rest. The answer? Kind of. "I took like, four weeks around Christmas and did nothing but lay on the couch and play Balatro," said Bucklew.

Alas, Grinblat has other stuff to deal with. "I do have a one year old and a four year old, so it's hard to just do absolutely nothing—like, the pure responsibility-free time that I really need. But I'm trying as best I can. It's been pretty good.

"No more of that until we're 65," said Bucklew. "That's the end of it for us."

Best laptop gamesBest Steam Deck gamesBest browser gamesBest indie gamesBest co-op games

Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.
Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
LocalThunk had made hobby games in the past, but realized Balatro was something special when a friend revealed he had played it for '20, 30, or 40' hours
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
Dwarf Fortress finally got its roguelike Adventure Mode on Steam, so if you'll excuse me, I've got to go fire up a fresh wombat man
Thank Goodness You&#039;re Here! key art
If 2024 proves anything, it's that mainstream success hasn't made PC gaming any less weird—and thank God for that
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
2024 was still the year of Baldur's Gate 3: Why we're all still playing Larian's once-in-a-decade RPG 16 months later
Latest in Roguelike
A convoy of strange beings proceed across a desert in Caves of Qud key art.
After 17 years, devs of the only roguelike where players ask 'the best way to get the most limbs' can't believe its success: 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium, how do you reckon with that?'
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.
Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.
PC Gamer vindicated by Swen Vincke: Larian boss calls Balatro his personal GOTY as it sweeps top prize from devs at GDC awards
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
Balatro's first demo could be edited with Notepad to unlock the whole game—the solution? 'Bury it as soon as possible' with a 'newer, shinier version'
A busy marketplace in The Bazaar.
The Bazaar could be the future of autobattlers, if it stops strangling itself to death with its own microtransactions
A vampire with a dark castle and swarms of bats in the background.
We need to decide on a genre name for Vampire Survivors-like games before a really terrible one sticks
Latest in News
A Lagiacrus render from Monster Hunter Generations, photoshopped over a screenshot of Wilds&#039; Scarlet Forest region.
Oh my God, it's happening: Monster Hunter Wilds is finally bringing Lagiacrus home from the war
A convoy of strange beings proceed across a desert in Caves of Qud key art.
After 17 years, devs of the only roguelike where players ask 'the best way to get the most limbs' can't believe its success: 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium, how do you reckon with that?'
A hunter digs in to some delicious dumplings in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' first title update is overflowing with new stuff: A long-awaited Grand Hub, Arch-tempered Monsters, Arena Quests, and most importantly, fashion
Tony Hawk doing a kickflip or whatever the hell it is in the cover art for Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk apparently intervened to get Bam Margera into Pro Skater 3+4: 'No, you're gonna do it'
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
More about roguelike
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.

Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.

PC Gamer vindicated by Swen Vincke: Larian boss calls Balatro his personal GOTY as it sweeps top prize from devs at GDC awards
A Lagiacrus render from Monster Hunter Generations, photoshopped over a screenshot of Wilds&#039; Scarlet Forest region.

Oh my God, it's happening: Monster Hunter Wilds is finally bringing Lagiacrus home from the war
See more latest
Most Popular
A Lagiacrus render from Monster Hunter Generations, photoshopped over a screenshot of Wilds&#039; Scarlet Forest region.
Oh my God, it's happening: Monster Hunter Wilds is finally bringing Lagiacrus home from the war
Tony Hawk doing a kickflip or whatever the hell it is in the cover art for Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk apparently intervened to get Bam Margera into Pro Skater 3+4: 'No, you're gonna do it'
A hunter digs in to some delicious dumplings in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' first title update is overflowing with new stuff: A long-awaited Grand Hub, Arch-tempered Monsters, Arena Quests, and most importantly, fashion
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD's CEO claims 9070 XT sales are 10x higher than all previous Radeon generations but that's just for the first week of availability
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Second Steam listing this year found hiding 'new and clever' malware. This time through a fake demo link on developer's website
Slides showing FSR 4&#039;s implementation in Space Marine 2 compared to previous versions
AMD says 'there is a ton of interest' in FSR 4 and that it is 'working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology'
Samsung 3D monitor
Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but its new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time