The new off-road exploration game from the makers of Art of Rally looks like Mudrunner meets Firewatch, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel

After releasing stylized racing games based on drifting, rallying, and Formula 1, Funselektor is heading off the track and into the wilderness with Over the Hill, an off-road driving and exploration game that sounds considerably more laid back than the studio's previous releases.

Over the Hill puts players behind the wheel of "iconic vehicles from the '60s to '80s," and sets them out in a world featuring day-and-night cycles, variable weather patterns, and a distinct lack of pavement. There are hidden objectives and challenges to complete, as well as various upgrades, cosmetics, and customization options to unlock. But you can also just tool around to see what's out there if you like, alone or in groups of up to three.

"After having developed several games about motorsport, we wanted to go off-track by offering players a vast world to lose themselves at a slower pace," Fukselektor founder Dune Casu said. "In a way, this game is similar to the experience I’ve had journeying across North America in my trusty camper van. There’s something special about being in the wilderness in the middle of nowhere, from the peace, the sounds of nature and less distraction from the civilized world. I hope this game can really drive that feeling home."

That's what appeals to me. I really like the minimalist look of Art of Rally, and I also enjoy rallying, but I could never get a feel for the game, and when you suck in a competitive environment, well, you're not going to get very far. Over the Hill looks demanding its own right—wading through mud, fording rivers, managing twisting paths and steep uphill climbs—but the promise of more relaxed, open-ended gameplay, where exploration and discovery take priority over timing and execution, will hopefully make it more accessible for those of us who like driving games but just aren't very good at them. Over the Hill doesn't have a release date yet, but it's available for wishlisthing now on Steam.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Funselektor) (Image credit: Funselektor) (Image credit: Funselektor) (Image credit: Funselektor) (Image credit: Funselektor) (Image credit: Funselektor) (Image credit: Funselektor)