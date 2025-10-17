Assetto Corsa Rally features fully laser-scanned courses, Unreal Engine 5 visuals, and it’s out in early access on November 13

Here’s an exciting sentence: Kunos Simulazioni, the developer behind Assetto Corsa Evo, Assetto Corsa Competizione and the endlessly modded original AC title, is making a rally game in collaboration with Supernova Games. It’s called Assetto Corsa Rally, which makes sense.

Revealed at Sim Racing Expo 2025 in Dortmund, Assetto Corsa Rally will launch into Steam early access on November 13, and has some impressive boasts to its name. For one, it’s the first rally title ever to feature laser-scanned stages.

ASSETTO CORSA RALLY ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

While it’s increasingly common for racing sim developers to visit racing circuit and laser-scan them to capture the minute details of the track surface, the trackside furniture and the precise topography, nobody’s ever attempted such a feat in loose surface racing sims before. In fact, rally games don’t generally even replicate real rally stages on a 1:1 basis, laser-scanned or not.

EA WRC, a fine game in its own right, featured sections of stages that were authentic to their real-life counterpart, but they weren’t laser-scanned.

That single detail underlines the ambition here, which is simply to be the most accurate and authentic rally sim ever released.

The vehicle roster will extend as far back as the 1960s, right through to modern machinery like the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. And yes, the infamous Group B hardware has been mentioned—that’s confirmed to feature.

For its early access launch, the game will feature two locations: Alsace in France, with a tarmac surface, and Wales’ notoriously tricky Hafren, a gravel wonderland with plenty of trackside logs to send your car rolling into oblivion if you’re not careful.