Today's Wordle clues, hints and answer for September 16 (#1550)

Our hints for today's Wordle are here whenever you think you need them, and neatly portioned out so you can quickly find exactly the sort of puzzle solving help you need. Still not sure, or not sure what sort of help you need at all? That's why Tuesday's clue is here to give you a general push in the right direction, and the September 16 (1550) answer is never more than a click away.

A clue for today's Wordle

Stuck on today's Wordle? Here's a clue that pertains to the meaning of the word.

❓Wordle clue for September 16, 2025 ❓ Definitely not ambidextrous. ✏️

If you're still just as stuck after our clue, scroll down for further hints.

Hints for the September 16 (#1550) Wordle

Our Wordle hints will start vague so as to just give you a bit of a nudge in the right direction at first.

As you scroll down, they'll offer more and more help towards figuring out today's word without fully giving it away.

Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?

Make sure you have a brand new letter for every space.

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

There's just one vowel tucked away in here.

What letter does today's Wordle begin with?

Use an "L" at the start to win this one.

Green letters are great—if they ever turn up. Let's make 'em appear right now.

The September 16 (#1550) Wordle answer is…

This is it. No turning back now!

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is...

🟩 Wordle answer for September 16, 2025 🟩 LEFTY 🤚

The meaning behind today's Wordle answer

Lefty is a term that can be used to describe someone with a strong preference for writing with/using their left hand. Much better than the old Latin word for left-related things, which was, um, sinister.

Previous Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

September 6: BULGE

BULGE September 7: TENOR

TENOR September 8: CHIRP

CHIRP September 9: TRICK

TRICK September 10: POUTY

POUTY September 11: CHAIR

CHAIR September 12: THROB

THROB September 13: NADIR

NADIR September 14: NOISY

NOISY September 15: ALONG

Learn more about Wordle

How to play Wordle

Wordle's a daily guessing game, where the goal is to correctly uncover today's five letter word in six goes or less. An incorrect letter shows up as a grey box. A correct letter in the wrong space turns up yellow. And the correct letter in the right place shows up as green. There's no time limit to worry about, and don't forget that some letters might be used more than once.

What's the best Wordle starting word?

Generally you want to pick something with a good mix of common consonants and vowels in it as your Wordle opener, as this is most likely to return some early green and yellow letters. Words like SLATE, CHIME, and REACT all work, but feel free to find your own favourite.

Is Wordle getting harder?

Wordle is not getting harder!

There will always be the occasional day where the answer is the name of a body part, has a sneaky double vowel, or a word obscure enough to send everyone rushing off to a dictionary. But the daily answers, edited by Tracy Bennett, are still a good mix of common terms and tougher challenges.

Remember that if you're craving more of a challenge, you can enable Hard Mode under the ⚙️ options menu. This option doesn't make the words themselves harder, but it requires that "any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses."

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle is the creation of Josh Wardle, and began life as a small personal project before its public release in 2021. From there it's gone on to become a global phenomenon, attracting a dedicated daily audience, billions of plays, a whole host of competitors, and even a seven-figure sale to the New York Times where it's become a mainstay of daily games alongside the crosswords and Connections.