Today's Wordle clues, hints and answer for October 31 (#1595)

Boo! Thank goodness for Friday. Seeing as the weekend's coming up, why not start celebrating early with an easy Wordle win? We've got today's answer all typed up and ready to go, all you need to do is scroll or click to it. Or, if you'd rather take your time, save that for later and browse our hints and clues for the October 31 (1594) Wordle instead. 👻

A clue for today's Wordle

Stuck on today's Wordle? Here's a clue that pertains to the meaning of the word.

❓Wordle clue for October 31, 2025 ❓ Hate, loathe, detest. 😡

If you're still just as stuck after our clue, scroll down for further hints.

Hints for the October 31 (#1595) Wordle

Our Wordle hints will start vague so as to just give you a bit of a nudge in the right direction at first.

As you scroll down, they'll offer more and more help towards figuring out today's word without fully giving it away.

Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?

There are no repeated letters this Friday.

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

Make sure you don't stop looking until you've found two vowels.

What letter does today's Wordle begin with?

Put an "A" at the beginning if you want to win.

Go on, treat yourself to a win—just keep scrolling.

The October 31 (#1595) Wordle answer is…

This is it. No turning back now!

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is...

🟩 Wordle answer for October 31, 2025 🟩 ABHOR

The meaning behind today's Wordle answer

In general, abhor can be used in place of "hate". "I abhor losing a game of Wordle", for example.

Previous Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

October 21: DETOX

DETOX October 22: STUNT

STUNT October 23: DRILL

DRILL October 24: TUBER

TUBER October 25: GAUGE

GAUGE October 26: PLUMP

PLUMP October 27: FETID

FETID October 28: HOLLY

HOLLY October 29: GLARE

GLARE October 30: LATHE

Learn more about Wordle

How to play Wordle

Wordle's a daily guessing game, where the goal is to correctly uncover today's five letter word in six goes or less. An incorrect letter shows up as a grey box. A correct letter in the wrong space turns up yellow. And the correct letter in the right place shows up as green. There's no time limit to worry about, and don't forget that some letters might be used more than once.

What's the best Wordle starting word?

Generally you want to pick something with a good mix of common consonants and vowels in it as your Wordle opener, as this is most likely to return some early green and yellow letters. Words like SLATE, CHIME, and REACT all work, but feel free to find your own favourite.

Is Wordle getting harder?

Wordle is not getting harder!

There will always be the occasional day where the answer is the name of a body part, has a sneaky double vowel, or a word obscure enough to send everyone rushing off to a dictionary. But the daily answers, edited by Tracy Bennett, are still a good mix of common terms and tougher challenges.

Remember that if you're craving more of a challenge, you can enable Hard Mode under the ⚙️ options menu. This option doesn't make the words themselves harder, but it requires that "any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses."

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle is the creation of Josh Wardle, and began life as a small personal project before its public release in 2021. From there it's gone on to become a global phenomenon, attracting a dedicated daily audience, billions of plays, a whole host of competitors, and even a seven-figure sale to the New York Times where it's become a mainstay of daily games alongside the crosswords and Connections.