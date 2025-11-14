My favorite game of 2025 won't get a sequel, says its developer: 'Each of my projects will be completely standalone'

From the moment I played a 20 minute demo of Blue Prince back in March of 2024 it's been firmly lodged in my brain. It's the best game of the year, as far as I'm concerned, and it's one of my favorite puzzle games ever. So while chatting with Dogubomb developer Tonda Ros this week, I naturally wanted to know what was coming next.

With so many games being made into movies and TV shows, and since Blue Prince is so densely packed with stories and mysteries (some of which still haven't been fully uncovered yet), I asked Ros if he'd been approached about a film adaptation. Might we see Blue Prince the movie someday?

"I have been approached, and I regret to tell the fans that it is not something I'm currently considering. To me, Blue Prince is this one game or this one piece of art in the medium of games. And so I couldn't really imagine it as anything else," Ros said.

"I'm a filmmaker myself. And before dabbling in game dev one of my dreams [was] to make a feature film. I have a lot of aspirations in that front, but I do think that each of my projects will be completely standalone. And in that same vein, I don't ever plan on making a sequel to Blue Prince, either," he said. "I think that each project I make in whatever medium it will be, will largely be unconnected."

There's a glimmer of hope for fans of Blue Prince's extensive worldbuilding, however, which includes the histories of multiple countries, political rivalries and wars, and a family tree for the main character stretching back generations.

"That's not to say I won't necessarily tell a different story in a different genre that takes place in the greater world that Blue Prince takes place in," he said. "It won't actually be related to Blue Prince directly, and it certainly won't bear the Blue Prince title."

Ros said he understands why many developers go in for sequels, even though he's going in a different direction for his next game.

"It would be very easy for me to do Blue Prince 2, based on how successful Blue Prince is. But for me, I think that is a trap that a lot of people go into because it's safer," he said. "I totally appreciate that any indie studio, or maybe even larger studios, have an even greater concern about being sustainable. And so a lot of times, the sequel is just the safest option."

If Blue Prince 2 is off the table, what's next? Ros said he "probably came up with six other really good ideas" during the development of Blue Prince, one being a "multiplayer puzzle game" and another a "metroidvania idea," though he hasn't decided yet which he'll pursue.

"I have a lot of candidates," Ros said. "And certainly nothing that I could tease yet, because I'm not sure which one I'm going to go into. But they are wildly different genres than each other."