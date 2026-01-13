Blue Prince, the best game of 2025 (don't check our GOTY just trust me) is on sale on Steam for under $20 for the first time

Steam's Detective Fest has Blue Prince and many other detective games at their lowest-ever prices

As part of Steam Detective Fest, which began on Monday, 2025's GOTY* Blue Prince is currently 34% off, dropping its price to what we in the biz call "a steal" at $19.79 / £16.49.

I am writing this post to inform you, PC gamers who may not have played ingenious puzzle game Blue Prince, about a great deal. It is in no way merely a cover for me to revisit the topic of PC Gamer's official 2025 GOTY vote which I am definitely not still salty about here in 2026.

I fought hard for Blue Prince to get PC Gamer's top GOTY honor, because I really don't think there's anything else like it out there. It contains so many layers of mystery and discovery—puzzles you didn't even know were puzzles for 10 or 20 hours, clues that may only make sense half a dozen discoveries down the line. It's a brainworm, but also meditative, and the very, very rare game mystery that felt rewarding for me to solve through my own thinking and note-taking, rather than being guided to a solution.

