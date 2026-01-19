Nexus Mods kills its multiplatform mod manager in favour of its Windows-only Vortex app: 'We were competing with ourselves instead of solving the actual problems'

Farewell, Nexus Mods App. We hardly knew ye.

Skyrim tiny head simulator
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Nexus Mods—the biggest mod site on the planet and almost certainly the first place you went the last time you installed New Vegas—has put the kibosh on its plans for a multiplatform manager: the Nexus Mods App. Instead, it's refocusing all its efforts on Vortex, its Windows-only mod manager that first hit alpha all the way back in 2018 (it's fully out now, mind you).

Nexus announced the news on its site last week (via GamingOnLinux), writing that it has stopped making sense—if indeed it ever did—to divide its development efforts between two separate mod managers that aimed to do the same thing (uh, manage mods).

(Image credit: Nexus Mods)

My hope is that, perhaps, Nexus will integrate its learnings from the NMA into Vortex, eventually bringing that app over to other OSes later on down the line. If not? Well, then I'll keep finding arcane ways to make Mod Organizer 2 run, I suppose.

