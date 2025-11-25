Quantic Dream's upcoming MOBA is opening its doors for a closed beta weekend in just a couple of weeks, but only a few players will make the cut
Time to get yourself a titan.
Spellcasters Chronicles is Quantic Dream's upcoming action MOBA that sees teams of three pitted against one another alongside hordes of grunts and mythical creatures as they fight for dominion of the map. It's pretty cool, I had a great time with it in the preview, and now you can too, soon.
Quantic Dream is opening Spellcasters Chronicles up to the public in a couple of weeks, on December 4 at 3 pm UTC until December 8 at 9 am UTC. Over these few days, players across Europe and North America will be able to jump into games and check this new game out for themselves.
There are six spellcasters for you to try out: Two Duelists ( the Swamp Witch and the Astral Monk), two Conquerers (the Iron Sorcerer and Fire Elementalist), and two Enchanters (the Mystic Scribe and Stone Shaman). Each one will have a variety of decks, expendable summons, and abilities. Everyone also has an ultimate that builds up throughout the match and access to summoning a titan, a huge beast the size of a skyscraper that can destroy almost anything in its path.
"We built Spellcasters Chronicles as a game that thrives on adaptation, creativity, and team
synergy, and that only truly comes to life once players get their hands on it," says Gregorie
Diaconu, game director of Spellcasters Chronicles. "Opening the servers for the first time is such an exciting moment for the team. It’s the beginning of a dialogue we’ve been eager to start; we want to listen, to iterate quickly, and to shape the experience together with our players."
You can sign up for the closed beta through the Spellcasters Chronicles Steam page or via the official website. Not everyone who applies to be a part of this closed beta weekend will get in, but that won't disqualify you from further tests. "If they do not receive access for this first session, they will remain eligible for the upcoming beta."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"This closed beta will help the studio refine the game through player feedback," a press release says. "A second closed beta, featuring expanded content, new Spellcasters, arenas, incantations, and summons, will take place early next year as Spellcasters Chronicles continues its journey toward early access. Each new phase will introduce additional gameplay features and unveil more about the world and the community-driven narrative of Spellcasters Chronicles."
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.