Quantic Dream's upcoming MOBA is opening its doors for a closed beta weekend in just a couple of weeks, but only a few players will make the cut

Spellcasters Chronicles is Quantic Dream's upcoming action MOBA that sees teams of three pitted against one another alongside hordes of grunts and mythical creatures as they fight for dominion of the map. It's pretty cool, I had a great time with it in the preview, and now you can too, soon.

Quantic Dream is opening Spellcasters Chronicles up to the public in a couple of weeks, on December 4 at 3 pm UTC until December 8 at 9 am UTC. Over these few days, players across Europe and North America will be able to jump into games and check this new game out for themselves.

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

There are six spellcasters for you to try out: Two Duelists ( the Swamp Witch and the Astral Monk), two Conquerers (the Iron Sorcerer and Fire Elementalist), and two Enchanters (the Mystic Scribe and Stone Shaman). Each one will have a variety of decks, expendable summons, and abilities. Everyone also has an ultimate that builds up throughout the match and access to summoning a titan, a huge beast the size of a skyscraper that can destroy almost anything in its path.

"We built Spellcasters Chronicles as a game that thrives on adaptation, creativity, and team

synergy, and that only truly comes to life once players get their hands on it," says Gregorie

Diaconu, game director of Spellcasters Chronicles. "Opening the servers for the first time is such an exciting moment for the team. It’s the beginning of a dialogue we’ve been eager to start; we want to listen, to iterate quickly, and to shape the experience together with our players."

You can sign up for the closed beta through the Spellcasters Chronicles Steam page or via the official website. Not everyone who applies to be a part of this closed beta weekend will get in, but that won't disqualify you from further tests. "If they do not receive access for this first session, they will remain eligible for the upcoming beta."

"This closed beta will help the studio refine the game through player feedback," a press release says. "A second closed beta, featuring expanded content, new Spellcasters, arenas, incantations, and summons, will take place early next year as Spellcasters Chronicles continues its journey toward early access. Each new phase will introduce additional gameplay features and unveil more about the world and the community-driven narrative of Spellcasters Chronicles."