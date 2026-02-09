Deadlock players are modding the weirdest characters into the game, including Linguini and Remy, Hatsune Miku, and LeBron James: 'Skin walker Linguini cannot be unseen'
Anyone can cook.
I consider myself to have a pretty high bar for tolerating the unnerving and weird. But watching a long-armed Linguini slap players around in Deadlock triggers a fight or flight response in me that my ancestors probably felt when they saw a prehistoric cave bear for the first time.
The Linguini and Remy over Mo and Krill mod does exactly what it says on the tin; it transforms Mo into Linguini and Krill, the creature riding on Mo's back, into Remy. The only problem is that Mo has slightly different proportions from Linguini. This means Linguini's arms are uncannily long, and he runs around the map on all fours: nightmare fuel.
I don't think this is supposed to happen from r/DeadlockTheGame
You can watch Linguini slap Vyper around in FairyColonThree's video: "Vyper was trying to go to heaven, I guess LMAO." Everyone else in the comments seems equal parts amazed and terrified. "What in the Slenderman?" one player asks, while another simply states: Skin walker Linguini cannot be unseen, I am changed forever." Me too, Ringus123, me too.
But if you look closer at the video, you can see Linguini and Remy aren't the only modded characters playing. Hatsune Miku is modded over Bebop, meaning her ult is quite literally a Miku Miku beam, and Pikachu is modded over Seven.
There are more character mods out there than just that. The LeBron James mod for Abrams has been around for quite some time, and players have been making the most of it for months now: "It's so perfect." Alongside LeBron, there's also a Spider-Man Lash mod, which actually looks weirdly accurate.
This isn't to say the original characters in Deadlock aren't absolutely fantastic. Valve has some of the best character design I've seen in a multiplayer shooter in decades. But come on, who doesn't want to be able to fly around the map as Spider-Man or kill people as the one and only Hatsune Miku? Although I stand by the fact that the Linguini and Remy mod looks like my sleep paralysis demon.
