RuneScape's monthly membership now costs as much as a World of Warcraft subscription as Jagex announces its second price hike in less than 2 years

RuneScape developer Jagex announced earlier today that it is once again increasing the price of RuneScape memberships. Effective today, the price of a monthly membership subscription has increased from $13.99 to $14.99 per month while the price of an annual membership has increased from $99.48 to $131.88 per year.

It's the second RuneScape membership price hike in less than 2 years, following the previous much-criticized pricing change Jagex implemented in September 2024 after its sale to private equity firms earlier that year. Players who have maintained an active monthly membership with a grandfathered rate from before the September 2024 price increase will be able to continue that membership at the lower monthly rate.

Players with grandfathered 6-month memberships will be forced to transition to monthly memberships to pay a reduced rate, as Jagex is no longer offering 6-month memberships under its new pricing scheme. Bonds, tradable in-game items that can be purchased with real currency and redeemed for membership access, are also more costly.

In its news post detailing the increased pricing, Jagex claimed that the changes will support an "ambitious" development roadmap "from enhancing our core systems, to improving our supporting services, and ensuring continued delivery of the kind of updates players value most."

Prioritizing value for its players is an interesting rationale for Jagex to cite, as the price changes make its annual membership a considerably worse deal. Under the September 2024 membership rates, the previous $99.48 annual membership was 40.7% cheaper than the $167.88 players would pay for a full year of monthly membership fees.



Now, after a more than $30 increase, the new $131.88 annual membership only saves players 26.7% of the $179.88 they'd pay for 12 months of the increased monthly membership rate.

It's worth noting that the latest pricing increase is arriving just four months after Jagex agreed to scrap Treasure Hunter microtransactions from RuneScape 3 after players overwhelmingly voted in favor of its removal, but it's unclear whether the increased membership costs might be intended to help offset the loss of that revenue stream.

In the US, RuneScape's monthly membership price is now on par with the cost of a monthly World of Warcraft subscription—which, unlike RuneScape, offers multiple characters per account, a visual presentation in line with its much higher production costs, and more recently, customizable player housing. Worse, in some regions, RuneScape actually costs more: The European pricing for its monthly membership now costs €13.49 per month where WoW only costs €12.99.

Players are, unsurprisingly, displeased with the price hike.

"Crazy that they made the one plan that felt somewhat reasonable (at least in comparison to the one month option) so expensive," said user ImDoneCommenting in one of the many critical threads currently dominating the OSRS subreddit. "Now both options feel like bad value."