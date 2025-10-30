RuneScape players are being asked to vote on whether the game's microtransaction layer should be removed, and you can probably guess what the response is

After spending the year talking about the need to overhaul RuneScape's much-maligned microtransaction system, Jagex is putting the matter in the hands of the people: The company has opened a poll on the RuneScape website and if at least 100,000 players vote to scrap Treasure Hunter, the game's "major microtransaction layer," it'll be removed.

"Since Squeal of Fortune was introduced in 2012, and subsequently Treasure Hunter in 2014, our approach to monetisation has, over time, eroded some of the integrity at the heart of RuneScape," Jagex CEO John Bellamy said in today's poll announcement.

"The most concerning elements of our MTX systems have been those that allowed players to bypass core gameplay, skipping over the depth, challenge, and sense of discovery that make RuneScape truly special. While these systems have helped fund the game, they’ve done so at a cost to something far greater: the integrity of our worlds. This vote is about correcting that, and taking a step toward designing experiences that are fair, rewarding, and built to last."

The poll page breaks down in detail what exactly is involved with removing Treasure Hunter from RuneScape, which will include pulling 225 items from sale and the implementation of a "year-long integrity roadmap." But the poll itself is as simple as it gets because there's only one choice: "Vote Yes Now." And while this sort of thing often has an air of an exercise in PR about it, Jagex seems dead serious, and committed to the cause. In a video message, Bellamy said the deleterious impact of RuneScape's MTX system "is something we must correct."

The planned changes aren't just about microtransactions. Bellamy said a "yes" vote will bring about "a wide roster of integrity-driven updates, from the decluttering of Gielinor to tackling the worst Dailiyscape [RuneScape's daily challenges] offenders and revisiting the combat status quo."

"This is a time to be bold, and to make one of the most important decisions in RuneScape's history together. This decision means dramatic change. Thanks to our experiments, we believe more than ever that this is the road to a bright and thriving future for RuneScape."

Given how eager Jagex clearly is to ditch Treasure Hunt, I have to wonder why it doesn't just go ahead and do it. My guess would be that after alienating players by hiking prices and cancelling in-game Pride events, the company knows it's got real work to do to get them back onside. This poll may be largely theatrical, but it's also a pretty good way to make players feel like they're being heard.

Not that it really matters: Just a few hours after the vote went live, it's already more than halfway to its target, so this is clearly going to happen. Even once the goal is surpassed, Jagex is encouraging players to pile it on: "Every single vote beyond this point acts as a clear signal of how far you think we should take these plans, increasing our investment and focus on delivering stronger integrity in our roadmap."