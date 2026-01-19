RuneScape details its plans to scrap its 'Treasure Hunter' microtransactions, rework combat, and dole out other 'integrity-focused releases' for its 25th anniversary

The roadmap released today promises it "changes RuneScape forever."

'Integrity' has been a very big word in the RuneScape sphere this past year—Jagex CEO Jon Bellamy used the word at least six times when justifying some of his bolder decisions in 2025. Among those were his declaration that Jagex would take a sledgehammer to the microtransactions that have "tainted" RuneScape 3, which sounds cool, and his decision to nix RuneScape's in-game Pride events, which sounds bad.

Players were given the opportunity to vote in November as to whether they'd like the widely reviled Treasure Hunter microtransactions removed: Obviously, they said yes, and that's one of the first items on the 2026 roadmap unveiled today. The accompanying blog post states it "represents more than a milestone; it’s a turning point—one that sets RuneScape firmly on course for the future it deserves."

